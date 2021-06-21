Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to consume news while maintaining your sanity

By Aly Colón, Knight Professor of Journalism Ethics, Washington and Lee University
The daily deluge of information produced by the news media can drown consumers in confusion and anxiety, but there are steps you can take to filter out the noise and remain enlightened.


© The Conversation -


