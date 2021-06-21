Tolerance.ca
As urban life resumes, can US cities avert gridlock?

By John Rennie Short, Professor, School of Public Policy, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
The pandemic offered a tantalizing look at city life with fewer cars in the picture. But with traffic rebounding, there's limited time to lock in policies that make streets more people-friendly.


