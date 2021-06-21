Food is poised to get a lot more expensive, but it doesn't have to
By Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute and Professor in the Dept. of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Lenore Newman, Canada Research Chair, Food Security and the Environment, University of The Fraser Valley
How to keep food prices down? Use technology to change the way we produce food and public policy to ensure there's a fair price put on things like climate change, human labour and animal welfare.
© The Conversation
