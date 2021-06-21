What are the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines? And how effective are they? Two experts explain
By John Hart, Clinical researcher, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist, The University of Melbourne
China has administered more than one billion doses of its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, the majority of which were developed by local companies Sinovac and Sinopharm. So what do we know about them?
