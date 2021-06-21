Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To end COVID-19 we need vaccine justice for developing countries not outdated charity – viewpoint

By Sophie Harman, Professor of International Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Eugene Richardson, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Parsa Erfani, Fogarty Fellow, University of Global Health Equity, Harvard Medical School
Share this article
We will never end the death and destruction of COVID-19 until we get real about vaccine equity. In a month of high-level meetings from the G7 to the World Health Assembly, we have seen a lot of rhetoric from the global north, and a lot of frustration and urgency from the global south, but still no substantial changes on how to get the world vaccinated. Vaccines offer an incredible opportunity for science to outpace the virus, but now we are seeing the virus outpace our outdated politics.

Around 0.8%…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 4 ways to get more Black and Latino teachers in K-12 public schools
~ This tiny minority of Iraqis follows an ancient Gnostic religion – and there's a chance they could be your neighbors too
~ How to consume news while maintaining your sanity
~ The dip in the US birthrate isn't a crisis, but the fall in immigration may be
~ 'Managed retreat' can reinvent cities while protecting lives when climate change floods, burns or bakes the land
~ What's next for health care reform after the Supreme Court rejects ACA's most recent challenge
~ Does outer space end – or go on forever?
~ Why gain-of-function research matters
~ As urban life resumes, can US cities avert gridlock?
~ What's behind the rising profile of transgender kids? 3 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter