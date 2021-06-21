Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The art of Aphantasia: how 'mind blind' artists create without being able to visualise

By Matthew MacKisack, Associate Research Fellow, University of Exeter
Share this article
Glen Keane, the Oscar-winning artist behind such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid (1989), was once described by Ed Catmull the former president of Pixar and Walt Disney Studios as “one of the best animators in the history of hand-drawn animation”. But when he sat down to design Ariel, or indeed the beast from Beauty and the Beast (1991), Keane’s mind was a blank. He had no preconception of what he would draw.

This is because he has aphantasia,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 4 ways to get more Black and Latino teachers in K-12 public schools
~ This tiny minority of Iraqis follows an ancient Gnostic religion – and there's a chance they could be your neighbors too
~ How to consume news while maintaining your sanity
~ The dip in the US birthrate isn't a crisis, but the fall in immigration may be
~ 'Managed retreat' can reinvent cities while protecting lives when climate change floods, burns or bakes the land
~ What's next for health care reform after the Supreme Court rejects ACA's most recent challenge
~ Does outer space end – or go on forever?
~ Why gain-of-function research matters
~ As urban life resumes, can US cities avert gridlock?
~ What's behind the rising profile of transgender kids? 3 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter