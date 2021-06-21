Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Before his murder, Mexican journalist was using RSF to beg authorities for protection

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an overhaul of Mexico’s federal mechanism for protecting journalists after two Mexican journalists were murdered in the space of 24 hours. One of them, Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera had repeatedly reported being threatened and was waiting to receive protection from the federal authorities.The director of the Noticias Minuto a Minuto news website and Panorama Pacífico TV in the southern state of Oaxac


© Reporters without borders -


