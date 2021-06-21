Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Janet Malcolm: her intellectual courage shaped journalism, biographies and Helen Garner

By Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Share this article
Journalism has rarely had a fiercer critic, nor a finer practitioner than the longtime writer for The New Yorker, Janet Malcolm, who died last week aged 86.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Before his murder, Mexican journalist was using RSF to beg authorities for protection
~ Aussie kids are some of the least active in the world. We developed a cheap school program that gets results
~ Barnaby Joyce ousts Michael McCormack to regain Nationals leadership
~ The National Party used to be known for its leadership stability — what happened?
~ Marking World Refugee Day
~ Are low-paid jobs really a stepping stone to better pay? A new study suggests it’s not that simple
~ NSW on a slow track to fast trains: promised regional rail upgrades are long overdue
~ Bring out the popcorn: the best films set to roar into cinemas in the second half of 2021
~ China’s efforts to save its wandering elephants are laudable, but let's not forget its bloody conflicts with the giants
~ Is your phone really listening to your conversations? Well, turns out it doesn't have to
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter