Human Rights Observatory

NSW on a slow track to fast trains: promised regional rail upgrades are long overdue

By Philip Laird, Honorary Principal Fellow, University of Wollongong
Regional NSW, home to a third of the state's population, is still waiting for the promise of faster train travel to be delivered. Other states improved their regional services years ago.


© The Conversation


