Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s efforts to save its wandering elephants are laudable, but let's not forget its bloody conflicts with the giants

By Bill Laurance, Distinguished Research Professor and Australian Laureate, James Cook University
Share this article
As an economic superpower, China has far more left to do to ensure our planet remains liveable for vulnerable wildlife.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Marking World Refugee Day
~ Are low-paid jobs really a stepping stone to better pay? A new study suggests it’s not that simple
~ NSW on a slow track to fast trains: promised regional rail upgrades are long overdue
~ Bring out the popcorn: the best films set to roar into cinemas in the second half of 2021
~ Is your phone really listening to your conversations? Well, turns out it doesn't have to
~ Leaner, cost-effective, practical: how the 2032 Brisbane Games could save the Olympics
~ COVID vaccination has turned into a 'battle of the brands'. But not everyone's buying it
~ How shipping ports are being reinvented for the green energy transition
~ How business accelerators can help new startups succeed after COVID-19
~ A child psychiatrist who knew those killed in the London terror attack offers advice on helping kids deal with trauma
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter