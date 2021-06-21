Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccination has turned into a 'battle of the brands'. But not everyone's buying it

By Katie Attwell, Senior Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Lara McKenzie, Research Fellow, School of Social Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Samantha Carlson, Post Doctoral Research Officer, Telethon Kids Institute
In Australia, a preference for a particular brand of COVID vaccine is likely to change, depending on the latest health advice, and media reports.


