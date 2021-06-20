Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How shipping ports are being reinvented for the green energy transition

By Sylvain Roche, Enseignement-chercheur associé, transition énergétique et territoriale, Sciences Po Bordeaux
Carbon emissions from maritime shipping and port activities are on the rise. But city ports are finding ways to reduce their carbon footprints and reconnect with nearby cities.


© The Conversation -


