Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A child psychiatrist who knew those killed in the London terror attack offers advice on helping kids deal with trauma

By Javeed Sukhera, Associate professor, Psychiatry, Western University
Racial trauma in society has been challenging for all of us, especially children and teens. There are practical steps we can all take to help ourselves and our kids heal.


