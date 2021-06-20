Tolerance.ca
The weather's effects on commercial drones may hinder their widespread use

By Maja Kucharczyk, PhD Candidate, Geography, University of Calgary
Chris Hugenholtz, Professor, University of Calgary
Mozhou Gao, PhD Candidate, Geography, University of Calgary
Paul Nesbit, Postdoctoral research fellow, Geoscience, University of Calgary
Thomas Barchyn, Researcher, Geography, University of Calgary
Thomas Fox, PhD Candidate, Geography, University of Calgary
Small aerial drones are touted as a disruptive technology, with massive investment and hype surrounding their use. They may deliver our morning coffee, pizzas, time-sensitive medical supplies and Amazon orders.

These on-demand…


