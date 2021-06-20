Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-SLAPP laws help keep frivolous lawsuits out of the courts, but not every province has them

By Hilary Young, Associate Professor, Law, University of New Brunswick
Share this article
Anti-SLAPP laws are useful, and we need more of them across the country. They allow certain lawsuits to be dismissed at an early stage if they relate to public interest speech.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How shipping ports are being reinvented for the green energy transition
~ How business accelerators can help new startups succeed after COVID-19
~ A child psychiatrist who knew those killed in the London terror attack offers advice on helping kids deal with trauma
~ The weather's effects on commercial drones may hinder their widespread use
~ View from The Hill: Nationals in crisis, with pressure on Michael McCormack's leadership
~ Balloons, graffiti, sports and economic power are the latest tools of Palestinian resistance
~ The precarious fate of African footballers in Europe after their game ends
~ Pasha 111: Why it's important to improve Africa's research output
~ Exclusive. Top economists call for budget measures to speed the switch to electric cars
~ 'Hugs Not Walls' an Inspiration for US Immigration Policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter