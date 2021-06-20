Tolerance.ca
Pasha 111: Why it's important to improve Africa's research output

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Research output across the African continent is really low. Many institutions that produce research are severely underdeveloped and underfunded. Many also have a major focus on undergraduate degrees and enrolments. This drive for an undergraduate degree has means that postgraduate education and research is falling short.

Improving research on the continent requires a massive shift. But to get this right means investing more in universities and in research centres and in research. This would include improving public private partnerships in research institutions, research and development…


