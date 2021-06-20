Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Hugs Not Walls' an Inspiration for US Immigration Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Immigrant families separated by immigration status, lack of visas, or deportations, are briefly reunited in the dry Rio Grande riverbed on the U.S.-Mexico border on May 12, 2018, an annual one day event organized by the Border Network for Human Rights, called Hugs Not Walls. © 2018 Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images One line of families winds down from the US city of El Paso, Texas, and the other line meanders from Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez, Tamaulipas. They meet on the dry riverbed of the Rio Grande, a concrete culvert that marks the border between the United…


© Human Rights Watch -


