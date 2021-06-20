Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Overseer of Mass Executions Elected President

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ebrahim Raeesi, a candidate in the 2017 presidential elections, addresses his supporters during a campaign rally at Imam Khomeini Mosque in the capital, Tehran, on May 16, 2017.  © 2017 Getty Images (Beirut) – The victory of Ebrahim Raeesi, Iran’s judiciary chief, on June 19, 2021, in a presidential election that was neither free nor fair raises serious concerns about human rights and accountability in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Raeesi has had a long career in the country’s judiciary and served on a four-member committee that ordered the execution…


