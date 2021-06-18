Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Commute Death Sentences for Rab’a Protestors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A volunteer tends to an injured demonstrator in front of a police armored personnel carrier (APC) in Rab’a Square in Cairo, Egypt on August 14, 2013. That day, Egyptian police and army forces opened fire on tens of thousands of demonstrators who had been staging an open-ended sit-in calling for the re-instatement of former president Mohamed Morsy, and violently dispersed the demonstration, killing at least 817 people.  © 2013 Associated Press (Beirut) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi should immediately commute the death sentences for 12 protestors, including…


© Human Rights Watch -


