Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Make Cameroon Loan Contingent on Anti-Corruption

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image CDC Cameroon Associate Director for Program and Science, Dr. Clement Ndongmo, observes Covid-19 testing procedures for passengers arriving at Nsimalen International Airport in Yaoundé.  © 2020 CDC Global, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/, via Flickr (Nairobi) – The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board should ensure that a three-year loan sought by Cameroon is used to meet its human rights obligations and not lost to corruption, Human Rights Watch said today. It should require the government to make its spending fully transparent,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Supreme Court unanimously upholds religious liberty over LGBTQ rights -- and nods to a bigger win for conservatives ahead
~ Liberia: Landmark Swiss Conviction for Wartime Atrocities
~ Northern Cyprus: Three journalists facing jail time for reporting sale of passports
~ Why the UK is so unprepared for the impacts of climate change
~ COVID: The three barriers that stop people being vaccinated
~ Inside a ransomware attack: how dark webs of cybercriminals collaborate to pull one off
~ Crypto banks' savings rates are ten times greater than high street, but are they safe?
~ Roland Watson-Grant, Caribbean regional winner of the 2021 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, tells a tale of rural Jamaica
~ Ethiopia's elections are needed. But they face credibility challenges
~ Contrails from aeroplanes warm the planet – here's how new low-soot fuels can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter