Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Cyprus: Three journalists facing jail time for reporting sale of passports

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsThree journalists are being tried in Turkish-recognized Northern Cyprus on a charge of “violating privacy” for exposing an alleged plan to sell Turkish Cypriot passports. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the North Nicosia criminal court that began trying them on 4 June to take account of the public interest value of their reporting. Deniz Abidin, Kazim Denizci and Esengul Aykac, who work for the Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Bakış, are facing pos


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ IMF: Make Cameroon Loan Contingent on Anti-Corruption
~ Liberia: Landmark Swiss Conviction for Wartime Atrocities
~ Why the UK is so unprepared for the impacts of climate change
~ COVID: The three barriers that stop people being vaccinated
~ Inside a ransomware attack: how dark webs of cybercriminals collaborate to pull one off
~ Crypto banks' savings rates are ten times greater than high street, but are they safe?
~ Roland Watson-Grant, Caribbean regional winner of the 2021 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, tells a tale of rural Jamaica
~ Ethiopia's elections are needed. But they face credibility challenges
~ Contrails from aeroplanes warm the planet – here's how new low-soot fuels can help
~ Brazil: the road to Jair Bolsonaro's militarised democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter