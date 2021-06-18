Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: The three barriers that stop people being vaccinated

By Tracy Epton, Lecturer in Health Psychology, University of Manchester
Share this article
Getting everyone in a country vaccinated is like watching software updates load: it whizzes along for the first 80% or so and then seems to take forever to finish the rest. Around 80% of the UK adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

To fully vaccinate all adults is going to take a final big push. For it to be successful, those responsible for the vaccine rollout need to ensure that the public are sufficiently capable, have sufficient opportunity, and are sufficiently motivated to take…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ IMF: Make Cameroon Loan Contingent on Anti-Corruption
~ Liberia: Landmark Swiss Conviction for Wartime Atrocities
~ Northern Cyprus: Three journalists facing jail time for reporting sale of passports
~ Why the UK is so unprepared for the impacts of climate change
~ Inside a ransomware attack: how dark webs of cybercriminals collaborate to pull one off
~ Crypto banks' savings rates are ten times greater than high street, but are they safe?
~ Roland Watson-Grant, Caribbean regional winner of the 2021 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, tells a tale of rural Jamaica
~ Ethiopia's elections are needed. But they face credibility challenges
~ Contrails from aeroplanes warm the planet – here's how new low-soot fuels can help
~ Brazil: the road to Jair Bolsonaro's militarised democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter