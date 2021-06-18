Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Contrails from aeroplanes warm the planet – here's how new low-soot fuels can help

By David Simon Lee, Professor of atmospheric science, Aviation and Climate Research Group Leader, Manchester Metropolitan University
While aviation accounts for 2.4% of all emissions from fossil fuel use globally, two-thirds of the sector’s warming effect depends on something other than its CO₂ emissions. And one of the most significant ways aviation contributes to global warming is through the clouds aeroplanes create in the upper atmosphere.

But, in a new study, researchers have shown that alternative fuels to the kerosene that aeroplanes…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


