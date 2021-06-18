Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK–Australia trade deal is not really about economic gain – it's about demonstrating post-Brexit sovereignty

By Tony Heron, Professor of International Political Economy, University of York
Gabriel Siles-Brügge, Associate Professor in Public Policy, University of Warwick
As expected, the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, have now agreed “in principle” to a free trade agreement. The fine details are still not out in the open, but the political and economic significance of the deal is becoming clearer.

The first point to note is the speed of the process. Negotiations were only launched in June 2020, so…


