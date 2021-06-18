Tolerance.ca
Cern: how we’re probing the universe’s origins using record precision measurements

By Martha Hilton, PhD candidate in Particle Physics, University of Manchester
Nathan Jurik, Research Fellow of Particle Physics, Syracuse University
Sascha Stahl, Research staff at CERN, CERN
What happened at the beginning of the universe, in the very first moments? The truth is, we don’t really know because it takes huge amounts of energy and precision to recreate and understand the cosmos on such short timescales in the lab. But scientists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, Switzerland aren’t giving up.

Now our LHCb experiment has measured one of the smallest difference in mass between two particles ever, which will allow us to discover much…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


