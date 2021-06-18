Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Academic tenure: What it is and why it matters

By George Justice, Professor of English, Arizona State University
Academic tenure – a system of job protections for university professors – came about in the early 20th century. Will it survive in the 21st century? A scholar weighs in.


© The Conversation -


