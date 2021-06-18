Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Black writers and journalists have wielded punctuation in their activism

By Eurie Dahn, Associate Professor English, The College of Saint Rose
Using punctuation and capitalization as a form of protest doesn’t exactly scream radicalism.

But in debates over racial justice, punctuation can carry a lot of weight.

During the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, mainstream news organizations grappled with whether to capitalize the first letter of “black” when referring to Black people. Of course, writing “Black” was already common practice in activist circles. Eventually The Associated Press, The…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


