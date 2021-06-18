Federal policy has failed to protect Indigenous women
By Sheena L. Gilbert, Graduate Assistant, University of Nebraska Omaha
Emily Wright, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
Tara N. Richards, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
With the reauthorization of the nation's landmark anti-domestic violence law, there's the chance that more cases of violence against Indigenous women will be prosecuted.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 18, 2021