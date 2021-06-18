Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal policy has failed to protect Indigenous women

By Sheena L. Gilbert, Graduate Assistant, University of Nebraska Omaha
Emily Wright, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
Tara N. Richards, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Nebraska Omaha
With the reauthorization of the nation's landmark anti-domestic violence law, there's the chance that more cases of violence against Indigenous women will be prosecuted.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


