Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid war and instability, why the Ethiopian election matters

By Yohannes Gedamu, Lecturer of Political Science, Georgia Gwinnett College
Share this article
After two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later for logistical challenges, millions of Ethiopians go to the polls on Monday. Held in the midst of historic domestic challenges – not least a war in Tigray region and instability in Western Oromia region –…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ David Diop: son récit obsédant d’un soldat sénégalais, couronné par le Booker Prize
~ Small towns are collapsing across South Africa. How it's starting to affect farming
~ The limits of advocacy: arts sector told to stop worrying and be happy
~ Concerned about the latest AstraZeneca news? These 3 graphics help you make sense of the risk
~ EU: Use Article 7 Now to Protect European Values
~ The American Empire of the West deploys troops for battle, by Manlio Dinucci
~ ITIF analyzes China's economic strategy
~ 'A slow and painful journey': why did it take over 20 years to approve the new Alzheimer's drug?
~ Three weeks without electricity? That's the reality facing thousands of Victorians, and it will happen again
~ Zambia's founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, dies at 97
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter