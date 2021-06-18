Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'A slow and painful journey': why did it take over 20 years to approve the new Alzheimer's drug?

By Ralph N. Martins, Professor and Chair in Ageing and Alzheimer’s Disease, Edith Cowan University
A new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease was last week given accelerated approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The drug is called aducanumab, commercially known as Aduhelm, and was developed by US biotechnology company Biogen.

This development is a game changer, because aducanumab is the first ever drug that targets the underlying cause of Alzheimer’s rather than simply the symptoms. Aducanumab is an antibody which


