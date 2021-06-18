Tolerance.ca
Three weeks without electricity? That's the reality facing thousands of Victorians, and it will happen again

By Anthony Richardson, Researcher and Teacher, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Last week’s storm system wreaked havoc across Victoria. Some 220,000 households and businesses lost power, and residents in the hills on Melbourne’s fringe were warned yesterday it might not be restored for three weeks.

The extreme weather severely damaged the poles and powerlines that distribute electricity, particularly in the


