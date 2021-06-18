The limits of advocacy: arts sector told to stop worrying and be happy
By Justin O'Connor, Professor of Cultural Economy, University of South Australia
Julian Meyrick, Professor of Creative Arts, Griffith University
Tully Barnett, Senior lecturer, Flinders University
Two reports — from think tank A New Approach and ex-Grattan Institute director John Daley — say Australian art and culture hasn't advocated for itself effectively. But we need to try something new.
© The Conversation
