Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia's founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, dies at 97

The man known as Zambia’s founding father has died at the age of 97. Kenneth Kaunda rose to power during Africa’s post-independence period, when dozens of former European colonies gained their freedom. Plus, the United States has a new federal holiday marking the end of slavery. And a look at DC’s cicadas… from tree to table.


© Voice of America -


