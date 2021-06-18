Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The latest 'spasm' of violence in Gaza is unlikely to be the last

By Tony Walker, Vice-chancellor's fellow, La Trobe University
With a fragile new Israeli government in power, it is in both sides' interests for the violence to stop. But, as has so often been the case, that peace is unlikely to hold.


