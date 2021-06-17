Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s wild elephants are also on the move

By Nepali Times
Share this article
This year, because of the lack of human movement caused by COVID-19 restrictions, elephant herds shifted the path of annual migration from India into Nepal, marching right through the village.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Kim Jong Un Acknowledges Food Crisis in North Korea
~ US Supreme Court Avoids Sweeping License to Discriminate
~ Conservative hard-liner poised to be Iran's next president – what that means for the West and the nuclear deal
~ Approaching zero: super-chilled mirrors edge towards the borders of gravity and quantum physics
~ Vital Signs: Why has growth slowed globally? It has something to do with technology
~ Australia needs construction waste recycling plants — but locals first need to be won over
~ Why universities must act on the rise of a new kind of bullying: incivility
~ New Zealand has one of the lowest numbers of refugees per capita in the world — there is room for many more
~ The Labor Party has long struggled over a position on Israel and Palestine. Here's why
~ What if I can't get in for my second Pfizer dose and the gap is longer than 3 weeks?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter