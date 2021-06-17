Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kim Jong Un Acknowledges Food Crisis in North Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (Photo provided by the North Korean government) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Workers' Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.  © 2021 Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP Kim Jong Un made an extraordinary admission this week about North Korea’s food crisis, warning the situation is “getting tense,” in part as a result of damage from typhoons and floods last year. Kim’s surprising admission follows his call in April to “wage another more difficult ‘Arduous March,’” a reference to the country’s massive famine…


