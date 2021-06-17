Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservative hard-liner poised to be Iran's next president – what that means for the West and the nuclear deal

By Nader Habibi, Henry J. Leir Professor of Practice in Economics of the Middle East, Brandeis University
Iran’s conservative rulers’ effort to orchestrate the outcome of the June 18 presidential election triggered a voter boycott – but the result may still bode well for ongoing negotiations over the lapsed 2015 nuclear deal.

The leading candidate


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


