Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: Why has growth slowed globally? It has something to do with technology

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
Even before COVID-19 hit, Australia was experiencing slow growth in GDP per capita and real wages.

There has been a distinctly lower rate of both economic and real wages growth since the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Advanced economies around the world have, to varying degrees, witnessed the same trends. If anything, Australia has done slightly better than other countries.

Why has growth slowed globally? That’s a real question.

What theory tells us


Basic economic theory tells us GDP per capita is driven by technological progress.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


