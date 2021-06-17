Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WATCH/LISTEN: “Beyond the Protest Square,” a conversation with Tanya Lokot

By Georgia Popplewell
Share this article
Missed the livestream of the June 17 Global Voices Insights webinar featuring media scholar Tanya Lokot on her new book "Beyond the Protest Square"? Here are the video and audio replays.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, even as some seniors struggle at vaccine centres
~ Kenneth Kaunda: the last giant of African nationalism and benign autocrat left a mixed legacy
~ Darwin got sexual selection backwards, research suggests
~ Eight ways to make your climate change social media posts matter – from a communication expert
~ 4 ways companies can avoid post-pandemic employee turnover
~ Pride and prejudice: With only 9 LGBTQ criminal record expungements, what’s to celebrate?
~ 'Schitt's Creek': Where 'Jews of no religion,' facing exile, find redemption
~ Monkeys, lemurs and apes at risk: Climate change threatens a quarter of world's primate habitat
~ We archived 84 million tweets to learn about the pandemic – each one is a tiny historical document
~ Writing can improve mental health – here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter