Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Darwin got sexual selection backwards, research suggests

By Tamas Szekely, Professor of Biodiversity at The Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
Share this article
Charles Darwin was a careful scientist. In the middle of the 19th century, while he was collecting evidence for his theory that species evolve by natural selection, he noticed it didn’t explain the fancy tails of male peacocks, the antlers paraded by male deer, or why some the males of some species are far larger then their female counterparts.

For these quirks,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kenneth Kaunda: the last giant of African nationalism and benign autocrat left a mixed legacy
~ Eight ways to make your climate change social media posts matter – from a communication expert
~ 4 ways companies can avoid post-pandemic employee turnover
~ Pride and prejudice: With only 9 LGBTQ criminal record expungements, what’s to celebrate?
~ 'Schitt's Creek': Where 'Jews of no religion,' facing exile, find redemption
~ Monkeys, lemurs and apes at risk: Climate change threatens a quarter of world's primate habitat
~ We archived 84 million tweets to learn about the pandemic – each one is a tiny historical document
~ Writing can improve mental health – here's how
~ Second-hand smoke: when you work in others' homes, where do their rights end and yours begin?
~ Fossil find introduces a new ancestor to the jackal family tree
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter