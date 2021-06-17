Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pride and prejudice: With only 9 LGBTQ criminal record expungements, what’s to celebrate?

By Steven Maynard, Adjunct Associate Professor of History, Queen's University, Ontario
The Expungement Act was a centrepiece of the federal government’s apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians. But figures indicate only nine people have successfully had their convictions cleared.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


