Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monkeys, lemurs and apes at risk: Climate change threatens a quarter of world's primate habitat

By Brogan M. Stewart, PhD Student in Environmental Science, Concordia University
Share this article
About 60 per cent of monkeys, apes, lemurs, lorises and tarsiers are threatened with extinction. Climate change will only make it more difficult for them to survive.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kenneth Kaunda: the last giant of African nationalism and benign autocrat left a mixed legacy
~ Darwin got sexual selection backwards, research suggests
~ Eight ways to make your climate change social media posts matter – from a communication expert
~ 4 ways companies can avoid post-pandemic employee turnover
~ Pride and prejudice: With only 9 LGBTQ criminal record expungements, what’s to celebrate?
~ 'Schitt's Creek': Where 'Jews of no religion,' facing exile, find redemption
~ We archived 84 million tweets to learn about the pandemic – each one is a tiny historical document
~ Writing can improve mental health – here's how
~ Second-hand smoke: when you work in others' homes, where do their rights end and yours begin?
~ Fossil find introduces a new ancestor to the jackal family tree
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter