Human Rights Observatory

Iran presidential elections: who will win and what will happen next?

By Louise Kettle, Assistant Professor of International Relations, University of Nottingham
Iranians are heading to the polls to elect their next president and – after years of economic hardship and internal crackdowns on government protests – this election could have long-term implications domestically, regionally and internationally. Here are four things to watch:

Voter participation


Expectation for voter turnout is low. The parliamentary elections in 2020 had the lowest participation rate to date, with turnout…


© The Conversation -


