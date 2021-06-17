Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: Drop Charges Against LGBT Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People who were detained by police on suspicion of promoting an LGBT agenda at an unlawful assembly arrive at a court for a bail hearing in Ho, Volta Region, Ghana on June 4, 2021.  © 2021 REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko (Johannesburg) – Ghana’s attorney general should drop charges against 21 human rights defenders who face ongoing judicial harassment after attending a paralegal training session, Human Rights Watch said today. The activists were charged with “unlawful assembly” for attending a meeting on how to document and report human rights violations against lesbian,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Kenneth Kaunda: the last giant of African nationalism and benign autocrat left a mixed legacy
~ Darwin got sexual selection backwards, research suggests
~ Eight ways to make your climate change social media posts matter – from a communication expert
~ 4 ways companies can avoid post-pandemic employee turnover
~ Pride and prejudice: With only 9 LGBTQ criminal record expungements, what’s to celebrate?
~ 'Schitt's Creek': Where 'Jews of no religion,' facing exile, find redemption
~ Monkeys, lemurs and apes at risk: Climate change threatens a quarter of world's primate habitat
~ We archived 84 million tweets to learn about the pandemic – each one is a tiny historical document
~ Writing can improve mental health – here's how
~ Second-hand smoke: when you work in others' homes, where do their rights end and yours begin?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter