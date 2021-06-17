Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungarian anti-LGBTQ+ law is a political tactic for Orbán

By Umut Korkut, Professor in International Politics, Glasgow Caledonian University
Roland Fazekas, Researcher, School for Business and Society, Glasgow Caledonian University
The Hungarian parliament recently passed the “paedophilia law” – as it is called by government sources – claiming to install stricter action against offenders of paedophilia. But the law, a crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in the country, is really the latest political tool for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to consolidate support ahead of a major election.

A series of homophobic…


© The Conversation -


