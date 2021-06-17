Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Australians under 60 will no longer receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. So what's changed?

By Paul Griffin, Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, The University of Queensland
Experts are continually monitoring how well COVID vaccines are working, their side effects, and the amount of disease in the community. These factors can change, and advice will adapt accordingly.


© The Conversation -


