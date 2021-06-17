Tolerance.ca
Bacteria can recover precious metals from electric vehicle batteries – here's how

By Sebastien Farnaud, Professor of Bio-innovation and Enterprise, Coventry University
There are more than 1.4 billion cars in the world today, and that number could double by 2036. If all those cars burn petrol or diesel, the climate consequences will be dire. Electric cars emit fewer air pollutants and if they’re powered by renewable energy, driving one wouldn’t add to the greenhouse gases warming Earth’s atmosphere.

But producing so many electric vehicles (often…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


