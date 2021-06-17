Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Abuse, Discrimination in Immigration Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Ottawa) – Canada incarcerates thousands of people, including those with disabilities, on immigration-related grounds every year in often abusive conditions, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today in a joint report ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20. The 100-page report, “‘I Didn’t Feel Like a Human in There’: Immigration Detention in Canada and Its Impact on Mental Health,” documents how people in immigration detention, including those fleeing persecution and seeking protection in Canada, are regularly…


© Human Rights Watch -

© Human Rights Watch -


