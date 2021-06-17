Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ending furlough will hit older workers hard – here's how to soften the blow

By Heidi Karjalainen, Research Economist, Pensions and Public Finance, Institute for Fiscal Studies
Share this article
While it is well known that under-25s are most likely to bear the brunt of job losses when furlough ends, older workers are vulnerable too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia's 2.5% minimum wage rise: there's something in it for you, and the economy
~ Discrepancies in facilities and services among hospitals in Indonesia increase COVID-19 risks among health workers
~ Victorian Labor holds comfortable lead; flawed climate change question in federal Resolve poll
~ We moved hundreds of tonnes of rock to preserve the dinosaur footprints of the Snake Creek Tracksite
~ Biden and Putin call meeting "constructive"
~ Biden and Putin call meeting "constructive"
~ Ahead of Yalta II, Putin recommits to Russian-Chinese alliance
~ Biden and Putin call meeting "constructive"
~ At last, health, aged care and quarantine workers get the right masks to protect against airborne coronavirus
~ Why a carbon price alone won't be enough to drive down New Zealand's emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter