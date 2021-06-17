Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Discrepancies in facilities and services among hospitals in Indonesia increase COVID-19 risks among health workers

By Daniel Prajogo, Professor of Management, Monash University
Adithya Sudiarno, Lecturer in Industrial and System Engineering, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Amrik Sohal, Professor of Management, Monash University
Anny Maryani, Lecturer, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Arief Rahman, Lecturer in Human Factors, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Dyah Santhi Dewi, ST. M.EngSc. PhD, Lecturer in Ergonomics and Occupational Health and Safety Systems Engineering, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Ratna Sari Dewi, Researcher and Lecturer in Human Factors/Ergonomics, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Retno Widyaningrum, Dosen, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Significant discrepancies in the quantity and quality of hospitals' facilities and services for COVID-19 treatment have contributed to increasing risks for medical workers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


