Discrepancies in facilities and services among hospitals in Indonesia increase COVID-19 risks among health workers
By Daniel Prajogo, Professor of Management, Monash University
Adithya Sudiarno, Lecturer in Industrial and System Engineering, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Amrik Sohal, Professor of Management, Monash University
Anny Maryani, Lecturer, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Arief Rahman, Lecturer in Human Factors, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Dyah Santhi Dewi, ST. M.EngSc. PhD, Lecturer in Ergonomics and Occupational Health and Safety Systems Engineering, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Ratna Sari Dewi, Researcher and Lecturer in Human Factors/Ergonomics, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Retno Widyaningrum, Dosen, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember
Significant discrepancies in the quantity and quality of hospitals' facilities and services for COVID-19 treatment have contributed to increasing risks for medical workers.
- Thursday, June 17, 2021